RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Desis ask California Gov to veto anti-caste bill
September 10, 2023  18:25
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Scores of Indian Americans held a peaceful protest rally in the State Capital of Sacramento urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the anti-caste discrimination bill, recently passed by the State Assembly, which they asserted is discriminatory and targets the Indians in general and Hindus in particular.

If signed into law by Governor Newsom, California would become the first State in the United States and the first jurisdiction outside India to outlaw discrimination based on caste.

The legislation revises California's Unruh Civil Rights Act by adding caste as a protected category under ancestry.

"We ask Governor Newsom to Veto SB403 so history remembers that you said no to discrimination against Indian Americans and said no to racially profiling our community!" Samir Kalra of the Hindu American Foundation told the gathering of Indian Americans in front of the State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday.

Displaying posters and banners, the protestors, most of whom had gathered from various parts of the State, urged the Governor not to sign the bill into law as this would end up in discrimination against the Hindu community. 

Much worse is that the bill amounts to racial profiling of the Hindu community, they argued.

Hindu American Foundation has said that it is exploring every option to protect the rights of Hindu Californians and is planning to file a lawsuit against this.

The bill was introduced by Senator Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan-American woman elected to the state legislature, in February.

The California Senate overwhelmingly passed SB403 Discrimination on the basis of ancestry with 31-5 votes last week.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Mo Farah signs off illustrious career with fourth-place finish
In Pictures - Mo Farah signs off illustrious career with fourth-place finish

Britain's Mo Farah capped his illustrious competitive racing career with a fourth-place finish at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday.

What Sunak, Akshata did at Akshardham for 45 minutes
What Sunak, Akshata did at Akshardham for 45 minutes

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Akshardham temple here with his wife Akshata Murty and said it is not only a place of worship but also a landmark that portrays India's values.

Why is Shreyas Iyer missing in action against Pakistan?
Why is Shreyas Iyer missing in action against Pakistan?

Shreyas Iyer out of Pakistan clash with back spasm

India-Pak clash fails to ignite spark. What went wrong?
India-Pak clash fails to ignite spark. What went wrong?

Empty stands not good advertisement for cricket's greatest rivalry

World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi
World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi

The G20 declaration, which hit snags on the language to describe the Ukraine war, amounted to a 'coup' for host Prime Minister Narendra Modi though the final compromise statement reflected a stand far softer than those the United States...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances