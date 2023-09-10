RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Chandrababu sent to 14-day judicial custody
September 10, 2023  19:12
image
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sent to 14 days judicial custody till September 23, in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

Vijayawada ACB court Judge Himabindu read out the judgment on former CM Chandrababu's case.

The judge ordered the remand of Naidu for 14 days to judicial custody and suggested to take former CM to Rajahmundry central jail.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Naidu was produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

According to the officials, the former CM was produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest.

On Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection to an alleged corruption case.

According to officials, the case pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crore.

The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crores.

As per the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government.

Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said.

In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling Rs 371 crores.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian priest who held service for Biden says he's 'very humble'
Indian priest who held service for Biden says he's 'very humble'

Father Dias met Biden during a 30-minute holy communion service for the US president at a hotel where he was staying in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the G20 summit.

Heartbreak for India as Lebanon crush dreams of King's Cup glory
Heartbreak for India as Lebanon crush dreams of King's Cup glory

India lose 0-1 to Lebanon in King's Cup third-place game

Antony takes 'period of absence' from Man Utd to address assault allegations
Antony takes 'period of absence' from Man Utd to address assault allegations

Antony will not immediately return to Manchester United while the Brazil striker addresses assault allegations against him, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

In Pictures - Mo Farah signs off illustrious career with fourth-place finish
In Pictures - Mo Farah signs off illustrious career with fourth-place finish

Britain's Mo Farah capped his illustrious competitive racing career with a fourth-place finish at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday.

What Sunak, Akshata did at Akshardham for 45 minutes
What Sunak, Akshata did at Akshardham for 45 minutes

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Akshardham temple here with his wife Akshata Murty and said it is not only a place of worship but also a landmark that portrays India's values.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances