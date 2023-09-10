RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Boy drinks water from teacher's camper, thrashed
September 10, 2023  01:00
Representational image
A Dalit student of a government school in Rajasthan's Bharatpur was allegedly assaulted by a teacher for drinking from his water camper, the police said on Saturday. 

When the boy's family members learnt about Friday's incident, they reached the school and protested against the teacher, identified as Ganga Ram Gurjar. 

The student claimed that he drank from the camper as there was no water in the tank. 

The boy's family members have lodged a complaint against the teacher at the local police station. 

SHO Sunil Kumar said the matter is being investigated. -- PTI
