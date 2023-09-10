RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Biden was so excited to take selfie with Hasina'
September 10, 2023  10:22
The selfie that made news.
At the G20 Summit on Saturday, US President Joe Biden took a selfie with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Abdul Momen, expressed that it was a joyful moment, with everyone feeling happy, and President Biden appeared quite excited while taking the selfie. 

 In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister said, "Yes, President Biden was so excited, he took the phone from a friend of mine... because he was finding it difficult to take the picture, so took it... it was fun, it was really good. I feel the equation is very good... you can see the faces, everybody was very happy, wonderful time I would say." 

 The minister also spoke on the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration and said that it was because of the commendable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that everybody agreed to the declaration. 

 "It is because of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi there is an agreement for the declaration and it is because of his dynamism and personal charisma that everybody agreed to the declaration...There was a lot of doubt whether there will be any declaration, but I must thank the Indian leadership that did an excellent job," he said. 

US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday shared a candid moment as they took a selfie at Bharat Mandapam at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
