At 43.5 deg C, Rajasthan's Jaisalmer sees hottest Sept day in 74 years
September 10, 2023  01:15
File image
Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius on Saturday, the highest for the month of September in 74 years, the MeT said. 

This all-time-high is 6.9 degrees Celsius above the season's normal, it added. 

The previous all-time high for Jaisalmer in September was recorded at 43.3 degree Celsius on 10 Sept 1949, the weather department said. 

Several areas of the desert have been reeled under severe heat on Saturday. Barmer was the second hottest place in the state with a high of 40.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 40 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 39.5 degrees in Jodhpur, 38.7 degrees in Jalore and 38.5 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar. 

The maximum temperature in the capital Jaipur was 32 degrees Celsius. 

The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, the MeT added. -- PTI
