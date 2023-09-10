Arrivals continue at Rajghat

Arrivals continue at RajghatSeptember 10, 2023 09:11
Rajghat with the wreaths behind the memorial
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol arrive at Rajghat to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial and lay a wreath.