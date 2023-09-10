RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Andhra police block Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan's convoy
September 10, 2023  01:21
image
The Andhra Pradesh police blocked a convoy of vehicles belonging to Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan in NTR district twice on Saturday night, forcing him to alight from his vehicle and walk towards Mangalagiri in Vijayawada, said a party leader. 

Following TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a pre-dawn operation at Nandyala, Kalyan condemned his arrest and was heading to Vijayawada to support the former CM. 

Naidu, who was arrested in Nandayal was taken by road to Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh CID are interrogating him in the alleged Skill Development scam. 

The AP police blocked Kalyan near Jaggayyapeta, after he managed to cross the Telangana-AP border via road, said the party leader, adding that Kalyan was blocked a second time at Anumanchipalli. 

"After crossing Jaggayyapeta, Kalyan has been stranded by AP police," said the Janasena leader, sharing videos of the incident to reporters. 

The party leaders and cadres are protesting the blockade, he said. Nadendla Manohar, second in command for Janasena posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), in which Kalyan was heard saying in his car "looks like we need a visa and passport" to enter Andhra Pradesh at this juncture. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is New Delhi G20 declaration a climbdown on Russia's Ukraine invasion?
Is New Delhi G20 declaration a climbdown on Russia's Ukraine invasion?

The New Delhi G20 Declaration refers only to the "war in Ukraine" and noted with "deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world."

Euro qualifier: England salvage draw against Ukraine
Euro qualifier: England salvage draw against Ukraine

England fought back to claim a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine

How Sri Lanka overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh
How Sri Lanka overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh

Dasun Shanaka on Saturday said someone had to 'chip in' with the side's frontline bowlers out with injuries.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa
Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne led Australia to a crushing 123-run win over South Africa

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances