Andhra police block Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan's convoy

Naidu, who was arrested in Nandayal was taken by road to Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh CID are interrogating him in the alleged Skill Development scam.





The AP police blocked Kalyan near Jaggayyapeta, after he managed to cross the Telangana-AP border via road, said the party leader, adding that Kalyan was blocked a second time at Anumanchipalli.





"After crossing Jaggayyapeta, Kalyan has been stranded by AP police," said the Janasena leader, sharing videos of the incident to reporters.





The party leaders and cadres are protesting the blockade, he said. Nadendla Manohar, second in command for Janasena posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), in which Kalyan was heard saying in his car "looks like we need a visa and passport" to enter Andhra Pradesh at this juncture. -- PTI

The Andhra Pradesh police blocked a convoy of vehicles belonging to Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan in NTR district twice on Saturday night, forcing him to alight from his vehicle and walk towards Mangalagiri in Vijayawada, said a party leader.