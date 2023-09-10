After G20, Biden to head for Vietnam





According to sources, the Centre has assigned responsibilities to Union Ministers of States to see off the foreign delegates after the summit.





While in Hanoi, Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam, according to a statement from the US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam.





Biden on Saturday emphasised the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and said that the United States will work with its partners to invest in building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, and making quality infrastructure investments.

Most Heads of State, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are scheduled to leave Delhi on Sunday (September 10), following their participation in the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit hosted in the national capital.