20 heads of state to leave Delhi today, 7 tomorrow
September 10, 2023  08:47
image
Most Heads of State, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are scheduled to leave Delhi today following their participation in the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit hosted in the national capital. 

 According to sources, the Centre has assigned responsibilities to Union Ministers of States to see off the foreign delegates after the summit. A directive in this regard was issued by the foreign secretary. 

 The Heads of State of countries including UAE, US, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Australia, UK, Argentina, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore will depart from Delhi on Sunday, they said. 

 US President Joe Biden's departure from India is scheduled at around 10.20 am, and MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar will see him off. 

 UK PM Rishi Sunak will depart from Delhi in the afternoon, where MOS Kailash Chaudhari will see him off. 

 Similarly, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will depart from Delhi at around 10.20 am, and MoS Anupriya Patel will see her off. 

 Seven G20 leaders of countries including Brazil, the African Union (represented by Comoros), Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the European Union and Mauritius will depart from Delhi on Monday.
