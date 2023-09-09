RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Why did govt choose Konark wheel for G20 welcome?
September 09, 2023  12:56
Modi welcomes Canada PM Justin Trudeau. Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters
Modi welcomes Canada PM Justin Trudeau. Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters
A replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha's Sun Temple served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on Saturday. 

 The backdrop carried a striking image of the Konark Wheel with the G20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future' -- on the other. 

 Modi welcomed heads of state and other leaders amid melodious strains of shehnai as flags of G20 member countries, invited nations and several international organisations fluttered in the pleasant morning breeze. 

 The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence. Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra', as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society. 

 US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several other top leaders were among those welcomed by Modi at the G20 Summit. 

 Artists played 'Vaishnav Jan To', 'Padharo Mharo Des' and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on shehnai as the leaders walked the red carpet at the Bharat Mandapam
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mentioning Ukraine at G20 opening, Modi calls for mending fences
Mentioning Ukraine at G20 opening, Modi calls for mending fences

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world.

My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else: Hardik
My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else: Hardik

Hardik Pandya doesn't mince words when he says that as an 'all-rounder', his workload is twice and at times even thrice compared to a specialist batter or bowler.

Is V K Singh Up For Promotion?
Is V K Singh Up For Promotion?

General Singh was assigned to receive leaders representing the planet's two superpowers -- the president of the United States and the premier of the People's Republic of China.

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open

Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey after a splendid front nine to shoot 6-under 66 and grab the joint lead at the Horizon Irish Open.

Jharkhand CM to skip ED summons to attend G20 dinner
Jharkhand CM to skip ED summons to attend G20 dinner

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will travel to New Delhi on Saturday to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the G20 summit, which meant that he would miss appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances