When long-time historical partners meet...

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the recent experience of playing in Sri Lankan conditions will give his side an edge over India.
A day ahead of the G20 Summit, it was not very clear whether a consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine crisis in the joint leaders' declaration was achieved with China appearing to emerge as the main stumbling block to bridge the...
India and the US on Friday said they have started talks to put in place a strategic framework for human space flight by year-end as they plan to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024.
Images from the men's singles semi-finals at the US Open semi-finals, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.
NCP led by the former Union minister said the Election Commission had sought its response to a petition filed by Ajit Pawar, and the party submitted its "preliminary response" to the poll panel on September 7.