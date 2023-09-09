Wheel of life

Sign inCreate Account
Aahana-Karisma make new friends... Divya takes a taxi ride... Nia goes bungee-jumping...
Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell struck superb centuries as New Zealand secured an eight-wicket victory over hosts England in the first One-Day International.
Rishi Sunak arrived in India for the first time after he took charge as the United Kingdom's prime minister on Friday, September 8, 2023.
The highly anticipated historic G20 Leader's Summit begins on Saturday, September 9, in New Delhi.
The key risk factors would be anti-incumbency, small vote share swings causing large impact on outcomes and the 2004 example.