What G20 leaders will have tonight for dinner

What G20 leaders will have tonight for dinnerSeptember 09, 2023 21:11
After an action-packed day at the G20 Summit on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders and delegates at a grand dinner hosted for them at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit, in New Delhi.
The G20 leaders will be treated to an exquisite Indian vegetarian platter.
Here's a list of what the world leaders will have for dinner tonight.
Starter
Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney
Main Course
Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice
Indian Breads
Mumbai Pao: Onion seed-flavoured soft bun
Bakarkhani: Cardamom-flavoured sweet bread
Dessert
Madhurima: Cardamom scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote, and Ambemohar rice crisps
Beverages
Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee, and darjeeling tea
The leaders will also be served with Paan flavoured chocolate leaves.