What G20 leaders will have tonight for dinner
September 09, 2023  21:11
After an action-packed day at the G20 Summit on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders and delegates at a grand dinner hosted for them at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit, in New Delhi.

The G20 leaders will be treated to an exquisite Indian vegetarian platter. 

Here's a list of what the world leaders will have for dinner tonight.

Starter
Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney

Main Course
Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice

Indian Breads
Mumbai Pao: Onion seed-flavoured soft bun

Bakarkhani: Cardamom-flavoured sweet bread

Dessert
Madhurima: Cardamom scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote, and Ambemohar rice crisps

Beverages
Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee, and darjeeling tea

The leaders will also be served with Paan flavoured chocolate leaves.
G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi's absence
"What I think is important is what is the position which that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes," he said.

Pakistan's unchanged XI set to conquer India
Pakistan retain playing XI for clash against India

Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?
Colombo weather forecast remains somewhat ominous, with a 70% chance of rain predicted for Sunday morning

Key highlights of G20 New Delhi Leaders' declaration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

MP approves compensation scheme for kin of mob lynching victims
In accordance with Supreme Court directives to the states, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023, said minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang after the cabinet meeting.

