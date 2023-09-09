What G20 leaders will have tonight for dinner

After an action-packed day at the G20 Summit on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders and delegates at a grand dinner hosted for them at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit, in New Delhi.





The G20 leaders will be treated to an exquisite Indian vegetarian platter.





Here's a list of what the world leaders will have for dinner tonight.





Starter

Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney





Main Course

Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice





Indian Breads

Mumbai Pao: Onion seed-flavoured soft bun





Bakarkhani: Cardamom-flavoured sweet bread





Dessert

Madhurima: Cardamom scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote, and Ambemohar rice crisps





Beverages

Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee, and darjeeling tea





The leaders will also be served with Paan flavoured chocolate leaves.