What do you think they are saying?September 09, 2023 12:34
Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters
A candid moment of British PM Rishi Sunak talking to US President Joe Biden during the first session of the G20 Summit this morning.
TOP STORIES
India welcomes world leaders as G20 summit kicks off on Saturday
The silver lining for India's presidency is likely to be the support by almost all G20 countries to its proposal to include the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc that has emerged as perhaps the most influential multilateral...