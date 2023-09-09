RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
What do you think they are saying?
September 09, 2023  12:34
Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters
Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters
A candid moment of British PM Rishi Sunak talking to US President Joe Biden during the first session of the G20 Summit this morning. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India welcomes world leaders as G20 summit kicks off on Saturday
India welcomes world leaders as G20 summit kicks off on Saturday

The silver lining for India's presidency is likely to be the support by almost all G20 countries to its proposal to include the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc that has emerged as perhaps the most influential multilateral...

Javelin thrower Annu finishes 7th in Diamond League
Javelin thrower Annu finishes 7th in Diamond League

Annu Rani continued her disappointing form this season with an effort of 57.74m in the women's javelin throw event.

'My 12 YO is disobedient, doesn't study. Pls help'
'My 12 YO is disobedient, doesn't study. Pls help'

rediffGURU Aruna Agarwal, a qualified child psychologist and behaviour therapist with over 20 years of experience, offers expert parenting advice.

G20: Name card in front of Modi read Bharat, not India
G20: Name card in front of Modi read Bharat, not India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing 'Bharat' at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting.

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh up for Olympic membership
Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh up for Olympic membership

Yeoh, former Malaysian junior squash champion, made her Hollywood breakthrough when she was cast as the first ethnic Chinese Bond girl in 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies opposite Pierce Brosnan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances