Trudeau arrives at Bharat Mandapam

Rishi Sunak arrived in India for the first time after he took charge as the United Kingdom's prime minister on Friday, September 8, 2023.
The highly anticipated historic G20 Leader's Summit begins on Saturday, September 9, in New Delhi.
The key risk factors would be anti-incumbency, small vote share swings causing large impact on outcomes and the 2004 example.
A dialed-in Novak Djokovic disconnected Ben Shelton's dream US Open run in the semi-finals on Friday.
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning in a case of alleged corruption, the Andhra Pradesh Police said.