The last world leader to arrive at G20 today is...





He was given a rousing welcome at the airport with a cultural dance performance. Macron is due to have bilateral meetings over the two-day summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.





Macron, who was among the last leaders to arrive in the country is slated to have a working lunch meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10, according to sources. Previously, the two leaders met in July during PM Modi's visit to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency on September 9-10. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel received Macron at Delhi's Palam airport.