The celeb chef cooking millets for the First Ladies





He shared pictures with them on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Feeling incredibly honoured and excited for having this opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit. A momentous occasion that I will cherish forever!"





In the first picture, he was seen posing with Akshata Murthy, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.





Earlier, on his social media handle, he shared a video in which he shared how much he felt honoured to be part of the G20 summit. "I'm honoured to cook for the First Ladies at the G-20 Summit, celebrating the International Year of Millets with authentic Indian flavours. Thank you all for making this possible! This is a moment of pride for all the Indians, let's celebrate Indian flavours at its full glory."

