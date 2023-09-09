RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The celeb chef cooking millets for the First Ladies
September 09, 2023  17:03
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur with Akshata Murthy
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur expressed his happiness as he got an opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit.

He shared pictures with them on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Feeling incredibly honoured and excited for having this opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit. A momentous occasion that I will cherish forever!"

 In the first picture, he was seen posing with Akshata Murthy, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Earlier, on his social media handle, he shared a video in which he shared how much he felt honoured to be part of the G20 summit. "I'm honoured to cook for the First Ladies at the G-20 Summit, celebrating the International Year of Millets with authentic Indian flavours. Thank you all for making this possible! This is a moment of pride for all the Indians, let's celebrate Indian flavours at its full glory."
