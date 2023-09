This one is also unusual because it almost looks like the extinct Dhakai Muslin saris -- sheer, light and in pastels.





Grace all around.

This image of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina being greeted by PM Modi yesterday caught our eye. Hasina who always favours her country's gorgeous Dhakai Jamdani booti saris choose one that had lotus motifs on it for G20. Is it a hat-tip to the logo of the summit?