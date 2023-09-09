RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested
September 09, 2023  08:38
image
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning in a case of alleged corruption, the Andhra Pradesh Police said.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, 'It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence.'

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).   -- PTI
