RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Sunak: World looking at G20 for leadership
September 09, 2023  13:08
PM Modi hugs Rishi Sunak at the G20 venue this morning
PM Modi hugs Rishi Sunak at the G20 venue this morning
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweets: "15 years ago, G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis. We meet at a time of enormous challenges -- the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges." 

Rishi Sunak has stressed how countries need to work together to resolve global issues.

In a video titled, "Why I'm at the G20", Mr Sunak captured the moments after he landed in Delhi yesterday with his wife Akshata Murty for the summit that begins today. Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. The video, posted on X, had glimpses of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey welcoming the UK Prime Minister, a drive through Delhi roads and an interaction with students. Sunak visited the British Council following his arrival yesterday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mentioning Ukraine at G20 opening, Modi calls for mending fences
Mentioning Ukraine at G20 opening, Modi calls for mending fences

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world.

My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else: Hardik
My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else: Hardik

Hardik Pandya doesn't mince words when he says that as an 'all-rounder', his workload is twice and at times even thrice compared to a specialist batter or bowler.

Is V K Singh Up For Promotion?
Is V K Singh Up For Promotion?

General Singh was assigned to receive leaders representing the planet's two superpowers -- the president of the United States and the premier of the People's Republic of China.

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open

Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey after a splendid front nine to shoot 6-under 66 and grab the joint lead at the Horizon Irish Open.

Jharkhand CM to skip ED summons to attend G20 dinner
Jharkhand CM to skip ED summons to attend G20 dinner

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will travel to New Delhi on Saturday to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the G20 summit, which meant that he would miss appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances