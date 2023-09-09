Sunak: World looking at G20 for leadership





Rishi Sunak has stressed how countries need to work together to resolve global issues.





In a video titled, "Why I'm at the G20", Mr Sunak captured the moments after he landed in Delhi yesterday with his wife Akshata Murty for the summit that begins today. Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. The video, posted on X, had glimpses of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey welcoming the UK Prime Minister, a drive through Delhi roads and an interaction with students. Sunak visited the British Council following his arrival yesterday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweets: "15 years ago, G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis. We meet at a time of enormous challenges -- the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges."