Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at Bharat Mandapam with a warm hug.





Sunak said on Friday that his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit is 'obviously special' as he joked about being referred to as the 'son-in-law of India' as the first British prime minister of Indian heritage and married to an Indian in Akshata Murty. -- ANI