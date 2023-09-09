RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM invites African Union to join G20 amid cheers
September 09, 2023  11:20
President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union Azali Assoumani
The African Union on Saturday joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring this key bloc of the global south to the elite group of world's top economies. 

 "With support from all of you, I invite African Union to join G20," Modi said amid thunderous applause by world leaders at the Summit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar then escorted President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at the G20 high table. PTI
