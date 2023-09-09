PM holds talks with Sunak after 1st G20 meet ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit. Downing Street pointed out that the UK has forged a number of new bilateral and multilateral partnerships since Sunak took charge as Prime Minister, with an FTA with India still some way to go after 12 rounds of negotiations. "We are in the process of negotiating further free trade agreements (FTAs), including a deal with India which would be the first the country has signed with a European country," it said.