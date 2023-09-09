RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM holds talks with Sunak after 1st G20 meet ends
September 09, 2023  14:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit. Downing Street pointed out that the UK has forged a number of new bilateral and multilateral partnerships since Sunak took charge as Prime Minister, with an FTA with India still some way to go after 12 rounds of negotiations. "We are in the process of negotiating further free trade agreements (FTAs), including a deal with India which would be the first the country has signed with a European country," it said.
This case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crores.

Tafajjal Hossain polled 33,849 votes in the by-election to the Boxanagar seat while CPI-M's Mizan Hussain got only 3,884 votes.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

A B de Villiers believes that India's T20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav needs a slight tweak in his mindset in order to replicate his success in the 50-over format.

The 21 year old shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram account, capturing a moment in the cozy living room of their new house, with his father, mother, brother and sister by his side.

