Patnaik skipping G20 dinner
September 09, 2023  14:10
image
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will skip the G20 dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the opening day of the international mega event in New Delhi on Saturday, official sources said.

The chief minister's office (CMO), however, did not cite any reason behind Patnaik skipping the G20 programme.

Patnaik, who is also the president of the ruling BJD in Odisha, is concentrating on preparing for the simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha election next year and is holding discussions with party leaders, the sources said.

The president has invited all cabinet and state ministers and secretaries to the Government Of India apart from the chief ministers of the states.

The dinner will be held at the multi-function hall of India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. -- PTI
