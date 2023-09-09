One person can't claim credit: Jha

One person can't claim credit: JhaSeptember 09, 2023 18:14
PM Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha shares this video where he says that it is the contribution of several people that makes India a great nation. "Ek aadmi se kabhi na desh bana hai, na banega," says Jha.
Watch the video here.
TOP STORIES
Kumaraswamy contradicts Yediyurappa on seat-sharing in 2024 LS polls
"Yediyurappa's yesterday reaction is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially two or three times. Later on, let us see what is going to happen," Kumaraswamy told...