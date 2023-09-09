RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


One for the albums
September 09, 2023  16:08
image
US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina share a candid moment as they take a selfie at the venue of the G 20 Summit in Delhi. Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, is at the centre. 
