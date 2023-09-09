RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nalanda varsity's image forms backdrop for G20 dinner
September 09, 2023  21:00
An image of Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), an ancient monastic university, formed the backdrop at the greeting area where President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the G20 delegates at a ceremonial dinner hosted by her.
 
The prime minister was also seen explaining to some of the G20 leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, about the importance of the university.
 
The mahavihara, which falls in modern day Bihar, was in operation between 5th century and 12th century. Its legacy dates back to Mahavira's and Buddha's era, reflecting ancient India's advancement in cultivating scholarship and dissemination of knowledge.
 
Its embrace of diversity, meritocracy, freedom of thought, collective governance, autonomy, and knowledge sharing all align with the core principles of democracy, officials noted.
 
Reputed as one of the earliest international universities in the world, it is a living testament to the enduring spirit of India's advanced educational pursuit and its commitment to build a harmonious world community, aligning with India's G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, they said. 
