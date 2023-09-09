RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Much bonhomie at Modi-Sunak meet on trade
September 09, 2023  15:39
Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit being held in the national capital under India's presidency. 

 The meeting between the two leaders was held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the venue of the Summit. Talks between the two leaders followed their meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in May this year in which they had discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. 

 The two countries are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement, talks for which had begun in 2022. The 12th round of negotiations for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) took place from August 8 to 31 this year. -- PTI
