Modi's placard at G20 meet says 'Bharat' not India





As the footfall of global leaders began at the G20 Summit's venue, Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the heads of States with handshakes and hugs. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa were seen shaking hands with PM Modi. President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the European Council Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many other leaders reached the G20 venue in the national capital.





India is hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, under its Presidency amid divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war.

PM Modi addresses G20 meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'.