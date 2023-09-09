RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi-Biden bonhomie: What the Americans say
September 09, 2023  09:32
image
The relationship between United States President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of 'undeniable warmth and confidence', sources on the American side said on Friday after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

The US president is very clear about the importance of the health of democracy, the sources said.

He doesn't do this in such a way that suggests that one country is lecturing another but rather 'we all face shared challenges', the sources said.

They said there are a number of things in India that the US believes are quite strong and healthy and there are other issues on which it continues to have dialogue.

The sources said some high-tech topics such as space and microchips were discussed during the Biden-Modi meeting.

Biden and Modi exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address the greatest global challenges.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine

A day ahead of the G20 Summit, it was not very clear whether a consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine crisis in the joint leaders' declaration was achieved with China appearing to emerge as the main stumbling block to bridge the...

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in graft case
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in graft case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning in a case of alleged corruption, the Andhra Pradesh Police said.

In Pictures - Medvedev stuns Alcaraz; meets Djokovic in US Open final
In Pictures - Medvedev stuns Alcaraz; meets Djokovic in US Open final

Images from the men's singles semi-finals at the US Open semi-finals, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend
Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend

The two obvious best choices are to combine OTT viewing time with some good eating, because Joe, Rishi and Co don't have to be the only ones dining well.

India hosts grand G20 Summit: What's on agenda
India hosts grand G20 Summit: What's on agenda

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances