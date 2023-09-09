Modi, Sunak agree to 'work at pace' towards FTA at G20 bilateral meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Saturday agreed to continue to work at pace towards a "landmark" free trade agreement (FTA) during their bilateral meeting on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

A readout from 10 Downing Street of the meeting said that cooperation in the field of defence technology, innovation and some consular issues were among the topics on the agenda of the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi is also said to have highlighted the "warm reception" that Sunak has received during his first visit to India as British Prime Minister.

"The leaders had a productive conversation about negotiations on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister [Sunak] reiterated the UK's ambition to deliver a landmark trade deal which benefits businesses and workers in both countries and grows our trade in both goods and services. They agreed that ministers and negotiating teams would continue to work at pace towards an FTA, the spokesperson said.

Sunak, who arrived here on Friday, held talks with Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit. Earlier, Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste as the latter received him at the venue.

In a post on X after the meeting, Modi said, "Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment."

India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, Modi said.