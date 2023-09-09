RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi delivers welcome remarks at G20 Summit
September 09, 2023  10:53
image
G20 Summit begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome remarks.

"Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," Modi said.

Modi invited the Head of the African Union to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20.  -- PTI/ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Looking At Varun's 'Happy Place'
Looking At Varun's 'Happy Place'

Aahana-Karisma make new friends... Divya takes a taxi ride... Nia goes bungee-jumping...

In Pictures - Conway, Mitchell tons power New Zealand to big win
In Pictures - Conway, Mitchell tons power New Zealand to big win

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell struck superb centuries as New Zealand secured an eight-wicket victory over hosts England in the first One-Day International.

Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India
Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India

Rishi Sunak arrived in India for the first time after he took charge as the United Kingdom's prime minister on Friday, September 8, 2023.

G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days
G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days

The highly anticipated historic G20 Leader's Summit begins on Saturday, September 9, in New Delhi.

Markets see 70% chance BJP forming next govt
Markets see 70% chance BJP forming next govt

The key risk factors would be anti-incumbency, small vote share swings causing large impact on outcomes and the 2004 example.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances