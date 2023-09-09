Modi delivers welcome remarks at G20 Summit

G20 Summit begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome remarks.





"Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," Modi said.





Modi invited the Head of the African Union to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20. -- PTI/ANI

