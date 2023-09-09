It's just us today, mate

Sign inCreate Account
In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world.
Annu Rani continued her disappointing form this season with an effort of 57.74m in the women's javelin throw event.
India's batters will have to counter a potent Pakistan bowling attack that can make an impact irrespective of the nature of the pitch.
Delhi wears an empty look as the capital police remain on high alert on the first day of the G20 Summit.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Andhra Pradesh CM said, 'For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can...