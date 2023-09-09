RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation
September 09, 2023  21:19
image
India on Saturday proposed to launch a G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation, with an aim to help the countries of the global south.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the suggestion at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam international convention centre here in the presence of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa among others.

Modi said the G20 satellite mission would be beneficial for all of humanity just as the data obtained from India's successful Chandrayaan moon mission.

With the same spirit, India is proposing the launch of the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation', he said.

"The climate and weather data obtained from this will be shared with all the countries, especially the countries of the Global South. India invites all G-20 countries to join this initiative," Modi said during a session at the G20 Leaders Summit. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi's absence
G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi's absence

"What I think is important is what is the position which that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes," he said.

Pakistan's unchanged XI set to conquer India
Pakistan's unchanged XI set to conquer India

Pakistan retain playing XI for clash against India

Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?
Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?

Colombo weather forecast remains somewhat ominous, with a 70% chance of rain predicted for Sunday morning

Key highlights of G20 New Delhi Leaders' declaration
Key highlights of G20 New Delhi Leaders' declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

MP approves compensation scheme for kin of mob lynching victims
MP approves compensation scheme for kin of mob lynching victims

In accordance with Supreme Court directives to the states, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023, said minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang after the cabinet meeting.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances