RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India got 100 per cent consensus on New Delhi Declaration: G20 Sherpa
September 09, 2023  16:36
image
 Calling the New Delhi Declaration "historical and path breaking," G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said that India got the "100 per cent" consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues focussing on Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals.

Soon after Prime minister Narendra Modi announced that the consensus has been achieved on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption, G20 Sherpa Kant congratulated India. 

"Historical and Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world," Kant said on a post shared on X. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amid Competition, Royal Enfield Steps on the Gas to Draw Future Road Map
Amid Competition, Royal Enfield Steps on the Gas to Draw Future Road Map

To come up with first EV by 2025, expects market to grow two to three-fold in the next ten years.

G20: Consensus reached on Delhi declaration, announces Modi
G20: Consensus reached on Delhi declaration, announces Modi

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi said while addressing the second session of the Summit at the...

No dispute in NCP, a few defected for personal gains: Sharad Pawar group to EC
No dispute in NCP, a few defected for personal gains: Sharad Pawar group to EC

NCP led by the former Union minister said the Election Commission had sought its response to a petition filed by Ajit Pawar, and the party submitted its "preliminary response" to the poll panel on September 7.

Gill reveals India's game plan against Pakistan!
Gill reveals India's game plan against Pakistan!

Shubman Gill said India's batters will have to dominate unlike last time when the top order was blown away for 66.

Gehlot, Baghel cite air travel curbs to skip G20 dinner; MHA clarifies
Gehlot, Baghel cite air travel curbs to skip G20 dinner; MHA clarifies

The Ministry of Home Affairs posted on X, 'In a news report, Chief Minister Chhattisgarh has expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders' Summit at Delhi on 9 Sept 2023 due to air restrictions in and around Delhi.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances