India got 100 per cent consensus on New Delhi Declaration: G20 Sherpa





Soon after Prime minister Narendra Modi announced that the consensus has been achieved on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption, G20 Sherpa Kant congratulated India.





"Historical and Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world," Kant said on a post shared on X.

Calling the New Delhi Declaration "historical and path breaking," G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said that India got the "100 per cent" consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues focussing on Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals.