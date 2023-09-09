RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Immediately after G20 PM to hold meet with Saudi
September 09, 2023  12:26
Foreign Minister, Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrives for G20
Foreign Minister, Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrives for G20
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in New Delhi on a three-day state visit during which he will hold a bilateral meeting and co-chair the first leaders' meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 During this visit, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia will also attend the G20 Summit being hosted in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. He will continue his stay in India on Monday for the state visit, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. 

 On his arrival, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport. The Saudi Crown Prince had earlier come to India on a state visit in February 2019 and this will be his second state visit. 

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials. 

 This visit follows the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Saudi Arabia in October 2019 during which the two countries established the Strategic Partnership Council, a bilateral mechanism. 

 On September 11, the Crown Prince will call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Modi and the two leaders will co-chair the First Leaders' Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, the MEA said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

G20 Summit will chart new path in...: Modi
G20 Summit will chart new path in...: Modi

'India's G20 presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South'

INDIA disturbs Modi, name change panic reaction by govt, says Rahul in Belgium
INDIA disturbs Modi, name change panic reaction by govt, says Rahul in Belgium

Gandhi also said such controversies seem to play out every time his party raises concerns of "crony capitalism".

If India Becomes Bharat...
If India Becomes Bharat...

By changing the nation's name from India to Bharat, would this landmass overnight lose the emotional and cultural linkage that had been built over generations, centuries and millennia, asks N Sathiya Moorthy.

In Pictures - Neymar goes past Pele as Brazil thrash Bolivia
In Pictures - Neymar goes past Pele as Brazil thrash Bolivia

Brazil lived up to expectations by smashing Bolivia 5-1 at home in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers opener on Friday.

Modi mentions Ukraine war in opening remarks at G20 Summit
Modi mentions Ukraine war in opening remarks at G20 Summit

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances