Immediately after G20 PM to hold meet with Saudi





During this visit, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia will also attend the G20 Summit being hosted in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. He will continue his stay in India on Monday for the state visit, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.





On his arrival, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport. The Saudi Crown Prince had earlier come to India on a state visit in February 2019 and this will be his second state visit.





He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials.





This visit follows the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Saudi Arabia in October 2019 during which the two countries established the Strategic Partnership Council, a bilateral mechanism.





On September 11, the Crown Prince will call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Modi and the two leaders will co-chair the First Leaders' Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, the MEA said. -- PTI

