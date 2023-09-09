How does India figure among these countries

Sign inCreate Account
In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world.
Hardik Pandya doesn't mince words when he says that as an 'all-rounder', his workload is twice and at times even thrice compared to a specialist batter or bowler.
General Singh was assigned to receive leaders representing the planet's two superpowers -- the president of the United States and the premier of the People's Republic of China.
Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey after a splendid front nine to shoot 6-under 66 and grab the joint lead at the Horizon Irish Open.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will travel to New Delhi on Saturday to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the G20 summit, which meant that he would miss appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for...