German Chancellor Scholz, Brazilian President Lula arrive for G20 Summit
September 09, 2023  09:54
image
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the two-day G20 summit.

A host of other leaders including US President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached on Friday itself for the summit that will be held over the weekend.

All the leaders were given a traditional welcome at the airport. 

Welcoming the Brazilian president to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that he met him recently in Johannesburg.

'I am happy to be getting the opportunity to meet him again at the G20 Summit. His views on various subjects will be eagerly awaited,' Modi posted on X.

Brazil will take over the next presidency of G20 from India.  -- PTI
