G20: Why is German chancellor wearing eye patch?





The 65-year-old sported a new look after he injured his face while jogging last Saturday.





According to his spokesperson, Scholz suffered minor injuries and will have to wear the eye patch for the next few days. Despite the injury, Scholz -- who has been a regular runner for several years -- was in good form, his spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit had said on Monday while addressing the media.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday attended the G20 Summit in Delhi wearing an eye patch.