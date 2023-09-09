RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


G20: Why is German chancellor wearing eye patch?
September 09, 2023  13:34
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday attended the G20 Summit in Delhi wearing an eye patch. 

The 65-year-old sported a new look after he injured his face while jogging last Saturday. 

According to his spokesperson, Scholz suffered minor injuries and will have to wear the eye patch for the next few days. Despite the injury, Scholz -- who has been a regular runner for several years -- was in good form, his spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit had said on Monday while addressing the media.
Mentioning Ukraine at G20 opening, Modi calls for mending fences
My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else: Hardik
Is V K Singh Up For Promotion?
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open
Jharkhand CM to skip ED summons to attend G20 dinner
