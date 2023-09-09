G20 Summit: Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam

G20 Summit: Biden arrives at Bharat MandapamSeptember 09, 2023 10:33
United States President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on Friday and exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address greatest global challenges. -- ANI/PTI