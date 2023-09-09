RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
G20: Saudi Crown Prince arrives
September 09, 2023  09:29
image
Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine

A day ahead of the G20 Summit, it was not very clear whether a consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine crisis in the joint leaders' declaration was achieved with China appearing to emerge as the main stumbling block to bridge the...

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in graft case
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in graft case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning in a case of alleged corruption, the Andhra Pradesh Police said.

In Pictures - Medvedev stuns Alcaraz; meets Djokovic in US Open final
In Pictures - Medvedev stuns Alcaraz; meets Djokovic in US Open final

Images from the men's singles semi-finals at the US Open semi-finals, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend
Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend

The two obvious best choices are to combine OTT viewing time with some good eating, because Joe, Rishi and Co don't have to be the only ones dining well.

India hosts grand G20 Summit: What's on agenda
India hosts grand G20 Summit: What's on agenda

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances