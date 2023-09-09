G20 nations sit down for meet after PM's address





Hosting the big-ticket summit for the first time, India is looking at producing tangible results in areas of financing for climate transition, digital public infrastructure, accelerated implementation of sustainable development goals, framework for cryptocurrency and reform of the international financial institutions.





Most of the priorities of the Indian G20 presidency were aimed at benefiting the Global South or the developing countries.





Indian negotiators involved in drafting the leaders' declaration are confident that most of New Delhi's proposals would be endorsed by the top leadership of the grouping.





The leaders attending the summit include US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not attending the summit. Chiefs of many leading global bodies such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organisation and African Union are also attending the two-day summit that is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in the heart of the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and other top leaders of the world's wealthiest economies began deliberations on pressing global challenges at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday under the shadow of the Ukraine war that has significantly fragmented the global geopolitical order.