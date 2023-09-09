G20 leaders say $4 trillion a year needed for...





The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the Summit of leaders of the world's top 20 economies held under India's presidency also called for reforming of international financial institutions, managing debt vulnerabilities of low and middle-income countries and the start of exchange of tax-relevant information on crypto assets by 2027.





The declaration called for accelerating efforts to phase down unabated coal power, phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies and low-cost financing for energy transition of developing countries.





While developing countries need USD 5.8-5.9 trillion in the pre-2030 period for their climate goals, the world would need another USD 4 trillion per annum investment by 2030 to help reach net-zero carbon emission goal by 2050.





Stating that cascading crises have posed challenges to long-term growth, the declaration called for well calibrated macroeconomic and structural policies to counter the challenge of an uneven recovery, and boost long-term growth.





"We will protect the vulnerable, through promoting equitable growth and enhancing macroeconomic and financial stability. With notable tightening in global financial conditions, which could worsen debt vulnerabilities, persistent inflation and geoeconomic tensions, the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside. We, therefore, reiterate the need for well-calibrated monetary, fiscal, financial, and structural policies to promote growth, reduce inequalities and maintain macroeconomic and financial stability," it said.





With several parts of the world including India reeling under high inflation, the document noted that central banks remain strongly committed to achieving price stability and ensuring that inflation expectations remain well anchored. "We will prioritise temporary and targeted fiscal measures to protect the poor and the most vulnerable, while maintaining medium-term fiscal sustainability."





Recognising the critical role of private enterprises in accelerating growth and driving sustainable economic transformations, they resolved to facilitate investments including Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and promote the ease and reduce the cost of doing business. -- PTI

