G20 acknowledges insufficiency in global climate ambition





The bloc has called on all nations yet to align their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) with the Paris Agreement's temperature objectives to reconsider and strengthen their 2030 targets within the framework of their unique national circumstances by the end of 2023.





The G20's declaration, released at the Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, expressed concern about the current state of global efforts to combat climate change, stating, "We note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels."





The G20 countries -- responsible for 85 per cent of the world's GDP and 80 per cent of the emissions-- pledged to embrace low-carbon emissions, climate-resilient, and environmentally sustainable development pathways by endorsing an integrated and inclusive approach.

