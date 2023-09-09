RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
G20 acknowledges insufficiency in global climate ambition
September 09, 2023  18:19
image
G20 countries, under India's presidency, on Saturday highlighted the insufficiency of global ambition and implementation in addressing climate change to achieve the temperature objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement. 

 The bloc has called on all nations yet to align their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) with the Paris Agreement's temperature objectives to reconsider and strengthen their 2030 targets within the framework of their unique national circumstances by the end of 2023. 

 The G20's declaration, released at the Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, expressed concern about the current state of global efforts to combat climate change, stating, "We note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels." 

 The G20 countries -- responsible for 85 per cent of the world's GDP and 80 per cent of the emissions-- pledged to embrace low-carbon emissions, climate-resilient, and environmentally sustainable development pathways by endorsing an integrated and inclusive approach.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Virat Kohli's unfiltered advice to young cricketers
SEE: Virat Kohli's unfiltered advice to young cricketers

Virat Kohli took a moment to connect with aspiring young cricketers and shared valuable insights from his own journey.

Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration
Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi said while addressing the second session of the Summit at the...

Kumaraswamy contradicts Yediyurappa on seat-sharing in 2024 LS polls
Kumaraswamy contradicts Yediyurappa on seat-sharing in 2024 LS polls

"Yediyurappa's yesterday reaction is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially two or three times. Later on, let us see what is going to happen," Kumaraswamy told...

No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar faction to EC
No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar faction to EC

NCP led by the former Union minister said the Election Commission had sought its response to a petition filed by Ajit Pawar, and the party submitted its "preliminary response" to the poll panel on September 7.

Djokovic's quest for 24th Slam: Will he win or crumble?
Djokovic's quest for 24th Slam: Will he win or crumble?

Djokovic puts record books out of mind in hunt for 24th major title

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances