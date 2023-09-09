RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Delhi Declaration adopted at G20, says PM
September 09, 2023  15:55
image
The G20 has adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday and said consensus had been reached among member states. 

 "Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi said while addressing the second session of the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 

 "It is my proposal that this G20 declaration be adopted," the prime minister said. After the approval of the members, Modi declared that it has been adopted. "On this occasion I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas and all officials who made this possible with their hard work," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else: Hardik
My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else: Hardik

Hardik Pandya doesn't mince words when he says that as an 'all-rounder', his workload is twice and at times even thrice compared to a specialist batter or bowler.

Asia Cup: Can India quell Pakistan's hostile pace challenge?
Asia Cup: Can India quell Pakistan's hostile pace challenge?

India's batters will have to counter a potent Pakistan bowling attack that can make an impact irrespective of the nature of the pitch.

Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend
Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend

The two obvious best choices are to combine OTT viewing time with some good eating, because Joe, Rishi and Co don't have to be the only ones dining well.

Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine

A day ahead of the G20 Summit, it was not very clear whether a consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine crisis in the joint leaders' declaration was achieved with China appearing to emerge as the main stumbling block to bridge the...

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open

Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey after a splendid front nine to shoot 6-under 66 and grab the joint lead at the Horizon Irish Open.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances