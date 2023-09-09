RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CID interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu underway
September 09, 2023  22:37
The Andhra Pradesh CID began interrogation of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was on Saturday arrested and named the 'principal conspirator' in the Skill Development Corporation scam, causing an alleged loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government.

After Naidu was taken by road to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the questioning was underway at the CID office in Amaravati late on Saturday, sources said. 

Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged fraud after a pre-dawn police operation which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping. 

The former CM was officially arrested by the CID police around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal. 

The arrest came when AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was abroad on a private visit. 

Addressing reporters after Naidu's arrest, AP CID chief N Sanjay said the investigation implicated the former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo as beneficiaries of misappropriation of funds. -- PTI
