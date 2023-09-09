China supportive of various G20 outcomes: India





Responding to a question on the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping from the G20 summit, EAM Jaishankar said, "It's for every country to decide at what level they will be represented. I don't think one should overly read meanings into it. What I think is important is what is the position that country has taken, and how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes, and I would say that China was very supportive of the various outcomes."





The remark comes after India reached a 100 per consensus on the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday, the first day of the G20 Summit.





China's ministry of foreign affairs earlier announced that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10.





Quoting foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, the statement read, "At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India, on September 9 and 10."





However, no reason was given in the statement about Xi's absence from the summit. -- ANI

