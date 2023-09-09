RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


September 09, 2023  19:06
image
VVIP's cars parked behind the Bharat Mandapam during the G20 Summit today. Luxury cars worth crores were brought to Delhi from Mumbai, Chandigarh, and other cities for the G20 summit. 
TOP STORIES

No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar faction to EC
NCP led by the former Union minister said the Election Commission had sought its response to a petition filed by Ajit Pawar, and the party submitted its "preliminary response" to the poll panel on September 7.

Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend
The two obvious best choices are to combine OTT viewing time with some good eating, because Joe, Rishi and Co don't have to be the only ones dining well.

When Modi Met G20 Leaders...
With the backdrop of the famous wheel from the Konark Sun temple in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi welcomed G20 leaders at the Bharat Mandapam, venue of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Erstwhile royal arrested for creating ruckus at MP temple
The incident occurred at the famous Jugal Kishore temple of Panna on Thursday, an official said.

In Pictures - What's special about Djokovic's phone celebration
A dialed-in Novak Djokovic disconnected Ben Shelton's dream US Open run in the semi-finals on Friday.

