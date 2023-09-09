RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden on Xi's absence: 'G20 summit going well'
September 09, 2023  20:27
image
US President Joe Biden on Saturday said it would have been nice to have China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit, but it was "going well". 

Biden was responding to questions from the American media accompanying him on his visit to India for the G20 Summit. 

"It would be nice to have him here but no the summit is going well," the US president said in response to questions on whether Xi's absence had impacted the G20 Leaders Summit. 

Asked about Xi's absence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was for every country to decide at what level they would be represented at such summits and no one should overly read meanings into it. 

"What I think is important is what is the position which that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes," he said. 

Jaishankar said China was very supportive of the various outcomes of the G20 Summit.
