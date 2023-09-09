RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


And here comes Putin's representative
September 09, 2023  10:16
image
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Bharat Mandapam.

Lavrov is representing Russia as President Valdimir Putin conveyed his inability to attend the Summit in Delhi.
